Chandigarh: Promised free membership of dating site, retired man cheated of Rs 21 lakh

A RETIRED man was cheated of Rs 21 lakh on the pretext of providing free membership for a dating site along with other facilities in Chandigarh.

The man, who has retired from government service, reportedly deposited Rs 21 lakh into many accounts from his SBI account. The first to call him had introduced herself as Neha. Later, the retired employee, a resident of Sector 38, received multiple calls. Most of the calls were made by women.

Police sources said that the retired employee was trapped in 2019 and transferred the money into many accounts till November 2021. Sources said that his family members later came to know about the cheating with him. The victim lodged a complaint with UT cyber cell three months ago.

A police officer said, “We investigated the complaint and forwarded it for legal opinion. An FIR was lodged on the basis of legal opinion. Efforts are being made to trace the culprits.”

A case was registered at Sector 39 police station.