Chandigarh: Pro-khalistan pamphlets found pasted in Sector 16, police launch manhunt

The seized posters urged people to join ‘revolution Khalistan Zindabad’. Reportedly locals have been receiving calls urging them to indulge in insurgent activities for money. The intelligence wing is also probing the matter.

About half-a-dozen pro-Khalistan pamphlets were found pasted in Sector 16 of Chandigarh Friday night. The pamphlets were removed and seized by the police, however, the people who pasted the posters are yet to be traced and identified.

It was the third incident in Chandigarh and Mohali, in which pro-khalistani pamphlets and posters were found pasted along the road. The special branch of CID wing of the UT police has been assigned the task of identifying the people behind the posters.

A team of Sector 17 police station led by SHO Inspector Ram Rattan removed the pamphlets. The footage of CCTV cameras installed near the walls on which pamphlets were pasted are being scrutinised, police officials said.

Sources said, “The CID wing has been assigned the task of tracing the people behind this act. Efforts are being made to ascertain the source of these pamphlets. Source including the printing press of such material. In Mohali as well, similar pamphlets were found but the writing style of one of the seized pamphlets was different. Though no FIR was registered, a DDR of the entire incident was lodged at the police station concerned.”

The red and white coloured pamphlets were titled “#Pledgekhalistan”, in support of Jathedar Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in former Punjab CM Beant Singh murder case.

