Chandigarh: Private guards man HSSC test, police told to stay away

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) does not trust the state police, or so it seems from its decision to hire an army of 120 private security guards for maintaining law and order inside Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3, during the Physical Standard Test (PST) of 37,000 candidates, appearing for 5,000 posts of constables.

The Haryana police personnel were not even allowed entry into the stadium by well-muscled bouncers, hired from a Delhi-based security company.

The stadium was bustling with youngsters preparing for the physical test that included a two-and-half kilometre long run, to be completed in 12 minutes. A Haryana police inspector, Mukesh Kumar, discovered that the stadium was out of bounds for him when he tried to step inside to deliver a message to someone. A burly bouncer told him to stay away, which led to a heated argument.

HSSC superintendent Rajesh Sharma said, “The motive behind hiring private guards for maintaining law and order at the recruitment site is to ensure complete transparency and no intervention from outside. The police personnel are not allowed to enter the stadium premises. They are only accountable for controlling the crowds outside the stadium. A few policemen, who are on deputation with HSSC, are present inside.”

According to HSSC officers, the stadium sees around 3,000 candidates for the physical test every day.

A total of 110 police personnel, including the PCR staff members, traffic police personnel, and Home Guard volunteers were deputed for controlling the traffic, law and order outside the stadium.

DCP Panchkula Kamaldeep Goyal said, “No police personnel is allowed to enter the stadium. We have written instructions from senior officers regarding the same. We can only enter the stadium premises when HSSC staff members call us. The responsibility of managing law and order inside the stadium premises is completely with HSSC.”

Ugarsain, a manager of the security guards, said, “We are giving 12-hours duty every day since February 9. Our work is to control the crowd. We were deployed at different locations in the stadium. We have our own walkie-talkie sets to communicate with each other.”

Arrangements for women candidates

Chandigarh: 3,000 women candidates, appearing for recruitment, will participate in the race at Tau Devi Lal Stadium on Sunday. Elaborate arrangements were made for women candidates.

HSSC Superintendent Rajesh Sharma said, “Women candidates are coming only for appearing in the race. The verification of their documents and other physical tests including, the measurement of their heights, will be held in later days.”