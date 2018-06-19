Chandigarh Press Club holds meet to offer condolences over Shujaat Bukhari’s killing

During the protest at Chandigarh Press Club in Sector 27 on Monday. (Source: Kamleshwar Singh) During the protest at Chandigarh Press Club in Sector 27 on Monday. (Source: Kamleshwar Singh)

Written by Heena

CHANDIGARH PRESS Club held a condolence meeting on Monday for the murder of senior journalist and the editor of The Rising Kashmir, Shujaat Bukhari, in Srinagar and organised a protest on the club premises against the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir government, shedding light on the knotty issue of security of journalists in India.

Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead on June 14 outside his office at Press Colony in Srinagar, along with his two security officers, when he had stepped out to head home.

Expressing anger, journalists from the Tricity gathered at the Press Club to protest against the Centre and the J&K government to take action against the culprits and observed a moment of silence to pay tribute to the fearless senior journalist.

While protesting for Bukhari, journalists at the Press Club will issue a memorandum to Punjab Governor V P Badnore to bring the issue of journalists’ security under government lens and raise their voice all over the nation.

“Over the years, several journalists have lost their lives while reporting about human rights violations, corruption and for doing their job. Killings of the three journalists, Sandeep Sharma in Madhya Pradesh, Navin Nischal and Vijay Singh in Bihar, all killed within a span of 24 hours, and most recently Shujaat Bukhari, has led to greater challenges in the security of journalists,” said Saurabh Duggal, Senior Vice-President of Chandigarh Press Club.

“Journalists in India have faced security challenges for a long time, with increasing issues of journalist killing all over the nation. The need of the hour is for journalists to unite and confront the government to take immediate action for the welfare of journalists in India,” said club President Barinder Rawat.

