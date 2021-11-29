‘Ayurveda results fast, can cure all diseases’

A talk on the issue of Ayurveda’s capacity to cure diseases was organised by Chandigarh Press Club in association with Shuddhi Wellness Clinics & Hospitals and HIIMS (Hospital & Institute of Integrated Medical Sciences), Dera Bassi.

Talking about healthy living, Shuddhi Ayurveda’s founder Acharya Manish said, “Ayurveda has the capacity of curing all diseases. It’s results are fast, if the treatment is followed properly. There is a difference between ‘bhojan’ and ‘khana’. Bhojan includes fruits and salad like raw cut tomatoes, kheera and sprouts while ‘khana’ includes regular food like rotis and chawal.” He said that ‘bhojan’ should be necessarily adopted in one’s daily meal to increase immunity to fight diseases like Covid and dengue too.

Acharya further said: “Millets like kangni, hari kangni, sanva, kodo and kutki can be included in the diet instead of wheat and rice, not only to stay healthy but also to avoid many diseases. These are the basic cereals, followed by bajra, ragi, gram, jowar and maize. Millets or coarse grains are capable of keeping the body healthy and disease free, as they are rich in calcium, phosphorus, iron, protein and minerals. In naturopathy, decoction (kaadha) prepared from guava, peepal and giloy leaves works as an herbal medicine. Positive thinking is also important along with yoga and meditation.”

According to Acharya, “the kind of wheat we consume is genetically modified”. “Instead of it, if we include millets alternately in our diet, the problem of diabetes could be reduced within a week or two, and blood pressure also comes under control.”