Chandigarh: President to open new UT secretariat building today

PRESIDENT DROUPADI Murmu will inaugurate the new Chandigarh Secretariat building, the city’s first five-star-rated green building with minimum carbon footprint, spread over 2.63 acres, on Sunday. The building has a total covered area of 2,14,818 square feet.

The ground plus six floors building was constructed over a period of 34 months. Many features have been incorporated into the design to reduce carbon footprint. Though the foundation stone of the building was laid back in September, 2007, by then UT Adviser Lalit Sharma, the construction work only started in December, 2018. The new building is situated between the new Chandigarh Housing Board building and Chandigarh Police headquarters, Sector 9.

The building has various offices, a multipurpose hall, conference room, gym and post office along with parking area for at least 200 vehicles. Sources said that the Ministry of Home Affairs had sanctioned Rs 75 crore for the project in 2018.

A senior officer said, “It will take time to shift all the departments to the new Chandigarh Secretariat building. The departments will be shifted in a phased manner. Among the many departments will be excise and taxation, office of the controller, health department, office of the block development and panchayat officer, UT animal husbandry and fisheries department, etc. At present, these departments work in Sectors 17, 22 and 16”.

More than two dozen CCTV cameras have been installed in the building, along with a boom barrier was also installed at the entry point. The construction work picked up pace since the joining of current UT Adviser Dharam Pal, who periodically reviewed the work closely.

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit along with other senior officers will also accompany President Droupadi Murmu during the inaugural ceremony of the building on Sunday, scheduled for 10 am. After the inauguration, the President will go to Punjab Engineering College (PEC) to attend the institute’s convocation.