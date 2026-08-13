Chandigarh power privatisation: 9,257 billing complaints, Centre skips bill comparison

The Centre has not furnished the most basic consumer-facing data — whether the average monthly electricity bill has actually gone up or down after privatisation.

Months after Chandigarh’s power sector was privatised, the Centre said that over 9,000 billing-related complaints were registered during the 2025-26 fiscal.

The Union Ministry of Power provided the details in Parliament in reply to a query posed by Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari.

The government, however, has not provided a category-wise comparison of average electricity bills before and after privatisation after being specifically asked for the data by Tewari.

Quoting the data of Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) that took over the entire power distribution and retail supply business of Electricity Wing of the Engineering Department, Chandigarh (EWEDC), the Centre stated that 9,257 complaints were recorded and resolved.