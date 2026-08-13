Chandigarh power privatisation: 9,257 billing complaints, Centre skips bill comparison

The figure assumes significance as a new tariff regime came into effect in Chandigarh from November 1, 2025.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
2 min readChandigarhUpdated: Aug 13, 2026 05:12 PM IST
power sector, electricity billThe Centre has not furnished the most basic consumer-facing data — whether the average monthly electricity bill has actually gone up or down after privatisation.
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Months after Chandigarh’s power sector was privatised, the Centre said that over 9,000 billing-related complaints were registered during the 2025-26 fiscal.

The Union Ministry of Power provided the details in Parliament in reply to a query posed by Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari.

The government, however, has not provided a category-wise comparison of average electricity bills before and after privatisation after being specifically asked for the data by Tewari.

Quoting the data of Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) that took over the entire power distribution and retail supply business of Electricity Wing of the Engineering Department, Chandigarh (EWEDC), the Centre stated that 9,257 complaints were recorded and resolved.

The figure assumes significance as a new tariff regime came into effect in Chandigarh from November 1, 2025.

The complaints were resolved through CPDL’s Customer Relationship Management system, with responses communicated to consumers through digital and other channels.

The bigger question: where is the bill comparison?

Despite the detailed parliamentary query, the Centre has not furnished the most basic consumer-facing data — whether the average monthly electricity bill has actually gone up or down after privatisation.

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Tewari had sought category-wise pre- and post-privatisation average bills, along with a formal impact assessment comparing tariffs, billing accuracy and operational efficiency. The reply instead largely explains the regulatory framework and refers to the revised tariff orders of JERC.

Reacting to the answer, Tewari said: “Look how detailed the question is and how evasive the answer is that it elevates obfuscation to an absolute fine art.”

He also questioned the pace of smart-meter installation, saying Chandigarh consumers know that smart meters are optional and not compulsory, and pointed specifically to the 2,037 smart meters installed post-privatisation.

Calling the reply disappointing, Tewari said it was reflective of “how Parliament has been dumbed down by the executive since 2014.”

Smart-meter rollout remains limited

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The Centre also mentioned that only 3,300 additional smart meters have been installed post-privatisation across different categories, taking the total number of smart meters in Chandigarh to 27,100

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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