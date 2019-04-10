Chandigarh: Pothole on year-old road lands six in hospital in one day

A pothole on the newly-constructed and “most durable” mastic asphalt road near the Bella Vista roundabout in Panchkula landed six people in hospital with injuries on Monday. While a woman and her four-year-old son suffered serious injuries, a Haryana irrigation department official suffered a torn ligament. The others were treated for minor injuries. The mishaps were caused by their two-wheelers losing balance as the crater was filled with rain water.

At around 8.40 am, Sonia, a resident of Sector 6, was going to drop her son Pranav to Satluj Public School, Sector 2, on her two-wheeler when the front wheel hit the pothole and the vehicle skidded. The impact was such that both Sonia and her son fell 50 metres apart and the scooter was flung to the opposite site. Both were rushed to the General Hospital, Sector 6, by a passerby who himself had fallen victim to the same pothole. Pranav, who suffered injuries on his right eye, forehead, arms and leg, was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, after a CT scan. Sonia also suffered injuries near the eye and elbows. Doctors at PGI said the child suffered serious injuries in his right eye, but is out of danger now.

Sonia was in a state of shock after the incident. Her father-in-law Rameshwar Arya told Chandigarh Newsline, “They can spend money on building fancy roundabouts, but can’t fill potholes. The authorities have left people to their own fate. What was their fault? If signals are not working, these officials don’t take any action…if the roads are potholed..they won’t bothered even if someone loses their life..” Arya added that the pothole was on a curve, making it impossible for a rider to see it while driving along the roundabout.

More accidents

Passerby Amit Sajwan, an official in the irrigation department who rushed Sonia and her son to the hospital, also suffered a ligament injury. Minutes before the two were injured, Sajwan had fallen after his bike skidded due to the same pothole. He was going to the irrigation office in Sector 5 at around 8.35 am was lying on the same road when he noticed the mother-son fall.

“I somehow managed to signal a car to stop and we requested for help. We were rushed to the general hospital. It is all due to the negligence of the MC officials that we all suffered injuries,” Sajwan, a resident of Sector 7, told Newsline.

Navneet, a resident of Panchkula, was going towards Majri Chowk with his friend on his bike when he lost balance due to the pothole Monday. The bike hit the divider of Sector 6 and 1. Both are under treatment at the Sector 6 General Hospital. A doctor said around six people had come to the hospital with injuries due to the pothole. An officer from Sector 2 police post said they had been notified about the mishaps by the hospital, and will soon be recording the victims’ statements.