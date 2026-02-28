Mayor writes to Kataria, seeks complete ban on polythene

In a letter to Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, the mayor called for swift executive intervention to declare Chandigarh a “Zero-Polythene City.” (File Photo)

Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi has urged the UT Administration to impose an immediate and complete ban on polythene bags across the city, stating that unchecked plastic use is posing a serious threat to the environment, animals and the identity of City Beautiful.

In a letter to Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, the mayor called for swift executive intervention to declare Chandigarh a “Zero-Polythene City.”

Joshi said in the letter, “Despite existing restrictions, polythene bags continue to circulate widely, causing irreversible environmental damage and creating a pressing ecological and ethical concern.”

Highlighting the issue of stray cattle, particularly cows, Joshi said, “It is distressing to see animals scavenging through garbage heaps and ingesting plastic waste. Such consumption often leads to fatal intestinal blockages, chronic illness and prolonged suffering. Protecting stray animals is not only a matter of civic responsibility but also a humanitarian obligation.”