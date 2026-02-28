Mayor writes to Kataria, seeks complete ban on polythene

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi has urged the UT Administration to impose an immediate and complete ban on polythene bags across the city, stating that unchecked plastic use is posing a serious threat to the environment, animals and the identity of City Beautiful.
In a letter to Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, the mayor called for swift executive intervention to declare Chandigarh a “Zero-Polythene City.”
Joshi said in the letter, “Despite existing restrictions, polythene bags continue to circulate widely, causing irreversible environmental damage and creating a pressing ecological and ethical concern.”
Highlighting the issue of stray cattle, particularly cows, Joshi said, “It is distressing to see animals scavenging through garbage heaps and ingesting plastic waste. Such consumption often leads to fatal intestinal blockages, chronic illness and prolonged suffering. Protecting stray animals is not only a matter of civic responsibility but also a humanitarian obligation.”
The mayor also drew attention to unregulated scrap-segregation activities in peripheral villages around Chandigarh, stating, “Plastic waste frequently gets scattered across open land during sorting. These lightweight materials are blown into agricultural fields, degrading soil quality, polluting groundwater and harming rural ecosystems.”
To address the issue comprehensively, Joshi proposed a series of strict measures, including a total prohibition on the manufacture, storage and sale of polythene bags; mandatory enclosure and close monitoring of scrap yards, particularly in village peripheries; ensuring garbage collection points remain free of plastic waste to protect stray animals; and empowering the Municipal Corporation to impose stringent penalties on violators and unregulated scrap dealers.
The mayor stressed, “Chandigarh was designed as a model city and must uphold its environmental standards. A decisive ban will help protect natural resources, safeguard animal life and preserve the city’s aesthetic character.”
Appealing for immediate administrative action, the mayor requested the issuance of necessary executive orders and the launch of a citywide enforcement and awareness drive. “Timely intervention will not only curb plastic pollution, but also reinforce Chandigarh’s reputation as a clean, green and responsible urban centre,” he added.
