Chandigarh: Pollution board takes steps for ease of doing business

To facilitate the general public and to ease the regulatory compliance burden along with the ease of doing business, the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) has started industry friendly service ‘auto renewal’ of the consent and authorisation certificates to all those applicants who have applied for the renewal.

“The process will provide three benefits to industrialists especially in the small-scale industries. These benefits include NOC/consent certificate a click away, with no physical verification needed. Besides it, CPCC also provides its users, an online platform to submit their annual return of hazardous waste, biomedical waste, e-waste, etc., along with the online submission of self-monitoring reports of waste water, air emissions, noise, etc.,” Debendra Dalai, Member Secretary, CPCC, said.

He said that the consents/authorisations will be generated online immediately after submitting the application for renewal. Earlier, this process was supposed to be dealt with in a maximum of 45 days’ time.

Although, the online system for the grant of consents/authorisation has been there since 2015, it involves the prior physical verification of the units. But now, that too is curtailed by the CPCC. Notably, e-consent was introduced by CPCC in the last quarter of the year 2021. The current step of auto renewal shall further ease the procedure for the industries, hotels, restaurants, hospitals, etc.