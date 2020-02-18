AQI level of Chandigarh recorded satisfactory for five days in a row

Since January 1, 2020, the AQI of Chandigarh was recorded ‘Good’ only for two days — January 7 and 9. (Representational Image) Since January 1, 2020, the AQI of Chandigarh was recorded ‘Good’ only for two days — January 7 and 9. (Representational Image)

IN THE last one week, AQI (Air Quality Index) in Chandigarh improved from moderate to satisfactory. The real-time AQI of city shows that the last five days are the only continuous days when the AQI level of city was recorded satisfactory.

The record shows on February 11, the AQI was recorded 112 with PM level 10. Next day, AQI was 109 with PM 10. The two are in the category of moderate below than satisfactory. On Monday, the AQI was recorded 84 with PM level 10, followed by 95 with PM level 10 for Sunday. It falls in the satisfactory category.

Since January 1, 2020, the AQI of Chandigarh was recorded ‘Good’ only for two days — January 7 and 9.

An officer of the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) said, “Since January 1, it is for the first time when the weather of Chandigarh was continuously recorded satisfactory for five days in a row. Earlier, it was recorded moderate, then average, satisfactory. There are chances of more improvement in the AQI as rain is predicted this week. The pollutant elements will reduce.”

The real-time ambit air quality index was recorded through the only Continous Ambit Air Quality Monitoring System (CAAQMS) installed at Panjab University in Sector 25.

The CPCC has decided to reduce the overall cost of acquiring two pieces of CAAQMS worth around Rs 25 lakh from the total sanctioned amount of Rs 2 crore.

The committee has made changes in the tenders saying that the two monitor systems are needed without servers because one server is already existing with the environment department of the UT Administration.

The server is attached with the only CAAQMS monitor, which is installed at Panjab University. Sources said technical review of the process suggests that there is no need for multiple servers for the CAAQMSs in one city. Multiple systems can operate through one server, which is already available in Chandigarh. If the department procures the systems without servers, overall cost of two systems will reduce automatically by around Rs 25 lakh from Rs 2 crore.

Rs 2 crore was released under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) in 2019.

The CAAQMS delivers real-time scenario of Air Quality Index of the area, which is contrary to the normal Air Quality Monitoring Device (AQMD), which provides AQI of the day after 24 hours. Besides, CAAQMS will deliever individual readings of eight parameters related to pollution. The station can be remotely managed and real-time data can be accessed over the web.

There are four AQMDs installed in Sector 17, PEC in Sector 12, IMTECH in Sector 39, and Kaimbwala village in Industrial Area.

Member Secretary, CPCC, T C Nautiyal said, “We have one server installed at Environment Building in Sector 19. We think that there is no need for multiple servers for CAAQMS.” Two locations for installation of CAAQMS were identified. These devices will be installed in Sector 26 and near Sector 43.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.