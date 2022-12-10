Chandigarh poll officer meets stakeholders

A review meeting of the Special Summary Revision-2023 was held on Friday, under the chairmanship of District Election Officer, Vinay Pratap Singh, with all concerned assistant electoral registration officers, representatives of political parties and people from the transgender community. During Friday’s meeting, Singh reviewed the reports (received between November 9 to December 8) related to claims and objections, demographically similar entries, photo similar entries, progress of Aadhaar-voter card linkage, and enrollment of young voters under ELCs (schools and colleges).

Singh, while directing his staff to maintain utmost transparency in the process, also specifically asked the assistant electoral registration officers to ensure the filing of advance applications for citizens aged 17 and older and the enrollment of 18-year-olds with four qualifying dates: January 1, April 1, July 1, and October 1, to improve the enrollment of the voter age group between 20 and 29 years, cover the gender gap ratio, and dispose of the forms in a timely manner. The assistant electoral registration officers were also asked to keep an eye out for incorrect deletions.

The DEO asked the representatives of political parties to appoint agents for all polling stations of UT, for which the representatives were provided with Forms 6, 7, and 8, the electoral roll, and the list of claims and objections received. The same, Singh said, would be uploaded on ceochandigarh.gov.in.