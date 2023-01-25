Chandigarh Police’s woman DSP and SI selected for President’s medals

A woman Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sita Devi, and a sub-inspector, Joginder Singh, have been selected for the President’s medals for meritorious and distinguished services respectively.

They will be given the medals on Republic Day at the Parade Ground in Chandigarh Sector 17 on Thursday.

The names of the two police officers were announced Wednesday. DSP Sita Devi is holding the charge of the crimes-against-women cell. SI Joginder Singh is with the training and recruitment wing of the police force.

Twenty-one police officers who were selected for the Chandigarh administrator’s medals will also be honoured on Republic Day. They include DSPs Dilsher Singh Chandel and Harjit Kaur and inspectors Rajeev Kumar and Usha Rani.