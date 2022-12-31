Chandigarh Police’s special squad to help women in distress on New Year Eve

A special woman squad will be deployed exclusively for assisting the women in distress on New Year Eve in Chandigarh.

Eight PCR vehicles with women police officials will be deployed at eight prominent places in the city to provide “pick and drop” facility to women and whatever help they need. These places include Sector 17, Sector 22 Aroma light point, Elante Mall, Sukhna Lake and Sector 35.

The women squad consisting of all women police personnel will be directly controlled by SSP (UT) Manisha Chaudhary. Many teams of the squad will be present in different parts of Chandigarh.

A total 1,952 police personnel, including 12 DSPs, 16 SHOs, 32 Inspectors, 1,262 sub- inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors and other rank personnel, 140 for PCR duty NGO/ORs, 300 from traffic, 180 from Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) were deployed in security arrangements.

Police said that effective arrangements were being made around pubs, bars, plaza, Elante Mall, Aroma and ISBT-43 and 17. All hotels, clubs, restaurants, community centres, markets, prominent places will be covered by deployment of adequate police force, including women police officers.

Police said that primarily, nine outer nakas were strengthened and 43 inner nakas will be laid at different locations to check vehicular movement in the city. Besides, floating nakas will also be laid at different locations in the city to avoid any untoward incident. Patrolling of PCR vehicles will be intensified in the city.