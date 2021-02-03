Chandigarh police’s e-beat book system implementation to be adopted by Himachal

Before Himachal Pradesh, UTs Daman and Diu, Andaman Nicobar Islands and even Delhi police had shown interest and adopted the pattern of e-beat system on the lines of Chandigarh Police. (Express File)

The newly-introduced e-beat book system in Chandigarh is attracting the attention of police departments across the country. Himachal Pradesh became the latest state to show interest in the system. The HP police department invited the Chandigarh police personnel to present the structure of e-beat system before its top cops, including HP DGP Sanjay Kundu.

A presentation about the successfully introduced e-beat system in Chandigarh was made by UT police SP Manoj Kumar Meena, before DGP Sanjay Kundu and SP rank officers of Himachal Pradesh in Shimla Tuesday. The SPs from almost all the state’s districts were present during the presentation.

Before Himachal Pradesh, UTs Daman and Diu, Andaman Nicobar Islands and even Delhi police had shown interest and adopted the pattern of e-beat system on the lines of Chandigarh Police. Chandigarh was the first among the country’s states and UTs to adopt the e-beat system, which was inaugurated by Home Minister Amit Shah in September 2019. Almost a year after its inauguration, the Delhi Police adopted the system in August 2020.

The important features of the e-beat book system included E-Saathi app, which can be downloaded through Google play store or Apple store and Atal Sahbhagita Kendre (beatboxes). Through the E-Saathi app, a person may apply for tenant verification, character verification, servant verification and employee verification.

SP Manoj Kumar Meena said, “Himachal police expressed its desire to adopt the e-beat book system. Himachal had police approached us and we had agreed to make a presentation about the system in the digital and graphic form, before the Himachal police officers. They will introduce the system in Himachal Pradesh on the lines of Chandigarh police.”“

In an e-beat book system, beat constables use centralised smart cell phones for storing data of RWAs, senior citizens, street vendors, VVIP, VIP persons, religious places, bad characters, history sheeters, habitual offenders etc, instead of noting down the data on notebooks and registers. The Delhi police has also added a facial recognition software in its e-beat books.

In Chandigarh, almost 300 smart cell phones are being used as e-beat books. The beat constable, beat incharge, area SHO, DSP and SSP may access the stored data in these e-books. At least 54 Atal Shabhagita Kendras (beat boxes) exist in Chandigarh.