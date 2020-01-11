Chandigarh: policeman’s son, another youth acquitted of charges of snatching purse, phone

During the trial, defence counsel, Advocate Munish Dewan argued that the accused have been falsely implicated and the arrests were made two days after the snatching incident. (Representational Image) During the trial, defence counsel, Advocate Munish Dewan argued that the accused have been falsely implicated and the arrests were made two days after the snatching incident. (Representational Image)

The Chandigarh district court has acquitted two youths including the son of a Chandigarh police officer, of charges of snatching a purse and mobile phone from a woman in 2017 after the prosecution failed to prove the allegations in court.

The accused, Jagdeep Singh, 23, son of UT Police ASI and his accomplice Mohit Chaudhary, 24, were acquitted of sections 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person), 379 (punishment for theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), by the Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Kushal Singla.

As per the Prosecution, the case dates back to March 28, 2017, when the accused were arrested for snatching a Samsung S6 mobile and purse from a Sector 48 resident Shaina about 10.15 pm. The complainant, Shaina had alleged that the two accused had snatched her mobile on the road dividing Sectors 33-34, while she was on her way to Sector 48 on a bicycle. The case was cracked by the Crime Branch after the snatched phone was put on surveillance, and the accused was arrested from Jagdeep’s residence at Sector 47, Chandigarh.

During the trial, defence counsel, Advocate Munish Dewan argued that the accused have been falsely implicated and the arrests were made two days after the snatching incident. He claimed the case was planted as no recovery had been made from either of the two accused. the complainant herself did not appear in the court to record her statements.

