Chandigarh: Policeman stabbed in Sector-46 market, condition stable

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Chandigarh Police was stabbed in his stomach when he tried to apprehend a group for creating a nuisance in an inebriated condition in Chandigarh’s Sector-46 market Saturday.

The injured ASI, Darshan Singh, along with a constable was on night patrol when the incident took place. The police have arrested one of the accused identified as Aman Kumar, 24, a resident of Sector-30. He works as a delivery boy.

Police sources said that four men were drinking beer at a public place when ASI Darshan Singh told them to leave the spot. The four men argued with the cops and one of them was apprehended.

“Initially, three men escaped from the spot but they returned to take away their accomplice (Aman Kumar). One of the three men attacked ASI Gyan Singh with a knife in a bid to loosen his grip on Aman Kumar. The attempt was foiled as Gyan Singh resisted and the constable came to his defence. The three men managed to escape from the spot. Aman Kumar, who was arrested, has disclosed their identities and whereabouts. They will be arrested shortly,” said Devinder Singh, SHO, Sector-34 police station.

Gyan Singh was rushed to GMCH-32 and his condition is stated to be stable.

A case was registered at Sector-34 police station.