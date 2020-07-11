Chandigarh Police writes to their counterparts in 3 states, seeks info about murder case

Sources said the records of almost 32 missing women were examined. Seventeen out of 32 returned to their houses in Chandigarh and neighbouring cities. (Representational) Sources said the records of almost 32 missing women were examined. Seventeen out of 32 returned to their houses in Chandigarh and neighbouring cities. (Representational)

The Chandigarh Police has written letters to all the SSPs and SPs in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal, seeking details about the recovery of any abandoned mutilated body parts except of two feet in connection with a murder case registered on June 23.

The murder case was registered following the recovery of a foetus and two chopped feet wrapped in newspapers. Police have failed to make any headway in the investigation.

Sources said the records of almost 32 missing women were examined. Seventeen out of 32 returned to their houses in Chandigarh and neighbouring cities. Evidence emerged that the rest of the missing women are safe and in touch with their family members. “We widened the scope of investigation and wrote letters to all the SSPs and SPs in the neighbouring three states. We are yet to receive replies,” a source said.

Although a postmortem of the foetus had revealed that it was of a girl, doctors were unable to get details about the two severed feet.

The doctors were of the opinion that the feet were severed from the body with a sharp blade in a professional manner. The body parts are still with CFSL, Sector 36, for forensic examination.

SP (Chandigarh) Vinit Kumar said, “Letters were sent to all the district police chiefs of neighbouring states. Results of DNA samples of foetus and two feet are pending. We had launched an extensive combing operation in search of other missing parts of the body throughout Chandigarh but in vain. Investigation is on.”

On June 23, two severed feet along with a body of a foetus were found lying abandoned near the building of State Bank of India (SBI), Sector 17.

The severed feet were wrapped in two newspapers, dated May 29. A case was registered at the Sector 17 police station. SBI bank manager Ajit Kishori had spotted the body parts.

