Six women cops from Chandigarh make it to 2019 United Nations Peacekeeping Mission

Six UT police women personnel have been selected for the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission for 2019. Not a single male cop in the UT police could make the cut. These six women are among the 162 police personnel selected across India for providing their services in disturbed areas, including South Sudan, Abeyi Sudan and Cyprus.

A total of 13 Chandigarh police personnel, including seven male cops, appeared before the selection board, but only women candidates managed to clear the tough test. The test was held in September 2018. The seven men included two inspector rank officers.

The selected personnel include Inspector Reena Yadav, Inspector Paramjit Kaur Sekhon, Sub Inspector Sarita Ray, Sub Inspector Eram Rizvi, Sub Inspector Pragati Devi and head constable (HC) Rachna Khullar. Inspector Reena Yadav, who heads the Crime against Women (CAW) cell, left for South Sudan Wednesday.

Chandigarh police DIG OP Mishra said, “It is a matter of pride for Chandigarh police that our six women police officers were selected for UN Peacekeeping Mission. Most of the UN missions these days are armed mission. My best wishes to all the selected candidates.”

A candidate on UN Mission receives a monthly allowance in dollars besides getting a regular salary from the UT police.

The test was divided into four parts, namely, writing skills in English language; verbal communication with members of screening committee and selection board in English; driving test on roads; and firing with various weapons.

“A candidate has to clear all the exams. If a candidate does not clear the first exam, then he/she is not eligible to appear in the second test. And a candidate who fails in the second test is shown the door,” Inspector Reena Yadav said.

Inspector Paramjit Kaur Sekhon is in charge of PO and Summon Staff. SI Sarita Ray is in charge of police post Neelam-17, SI Eram Rizvi is posted at PS 31, SI Pragati Devi is posted at CAW, while HC Rachna Khullar is posted at PGI.

The minimum posting time in a UN Mission is of one year and a person can get an extension of three months at least four times.