As part of the 2nd Chandigarh Police Week,a Two-Wheeler Helmet Rally for women was organised by the Chandigarh Traffic Police. The rally was flagged off by Deputy Inspector General of Police Alok Kumar,from Sector 17 and took a round in the markets of Sector 17,18,21,22 and 23. Around 200 girl students of MCMDAV College including NCC students participated in the rally.

Chandigarh Traffic Police also provided safety helmets to all the participants. The girls also displayed slogans on road safety to create awareness amongst the masses. Prizes were given to the girls whose slogans were selected by the Chandigarh Traffic Police.

