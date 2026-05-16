Chandigarh Police uses water cannons, tear gas to disperse farmers marching towards Punjab Lok Bhavan

Police said the protesting farmers tried to break barricades and march towards the Lok Bhavan “without authorities' permission”. (Express Photo)

The Chandigarh Police on Friday used water cannons and fired tear gas shells near Burail Jail to stop a large number of protesting farmers marching towards Punjab Lok Bhavan after a massive gathering held at Nature Park in Mohali’s Phase 8 under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha Punjab.

Police said the protesting farmers tried to break barricades and march towards the Lok Bhavan “without authorities’ permission”.

However, tension prevailed in the area as police attempted to prevent the farmers from entering Chandigarh.

Police said the administration had earlier granted permission for only 32 representatives from farmers’ unions to meet and submit a memorandum of their demands to the Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria. However, the administration did not permit the march involving a large number of farmers.