Chandigarh Police urges SBI to upgrade two ATM booths

An SBI ATM booth in Chandigarh. (Express) An SBI ATM booth in Chandigarh. (Express)

Chandigarh Police on Saturday urged the SBI management to upgrade two of their ATM booths as these “old-fashioned booths are the prime targets of members of an organised gang.”

The development comes three days after the arrest of two persons in connection with an ATM fraud. Around Rs 1.10 lakh was fraudulently withdrawn from the accounts of at least nine persons in Chandigarh from the two ATM booths — located at Maloya and Dadumajra colony near Sector 38. Police also asked the bank management to join the investigation in connection with the fraud cases. A letter from Maloya Police Station was send to SBI branch situated at Dadumajra village, Sector 38.

According to police, the fact that old fashioned ATM booths were instrumental in the cheating cases came out during the questioning of the accused — identified as Sohan Singh and Ajay Ghalwot — who were arrested Wednesday .

They were remanded in two-day police custody till Saturday, when they were send to judicial custody. They were arrested by SHO of PS Maloya, Inspector Harinder Singh Sekhon.

Police sources said, “Following the disclosure of the accused, we physically inspected the two ATM booths and concluded that they are not fool-proof. According to the set modus operandi, the accused first jammed the cancel button on the keypad of ATM. Then, they increase the time period of withdrawal of amount from one minutes to 5 minutes. Customers put all formalities in the machine but when money was not delivered within short time, they press the cancel button, which had been already jammed. After the customers leave, the accused enter the booth and take the money, which was released as per the time set by them.”

A spokesperson of SBI headquarters in Sector 17 said, “We will definitely see in this matter. Most of our ATM booths are advance and fully secure.”

A police officer said, “The questioning of the two revealed that they had tried this modus operandi in other ATMs also but failed. At least nine victims have approached us and we managed to recover Rs 1.10 lakh in eight cases. Three more gang members were identified. The two accused confessed to fraudulently withdrawing the amount from at least 50 accounts in the Tricity.”

