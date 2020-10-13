Chandigarh Police urges DC office to ensure nightclubs, bars comply with guidelines

The city has almost 32 nightclubs, discos and numerous bars attached with the restaurants.

Failing to control he deteriorating law and order situation in the city, the Chandigarh Police Monday urged the office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) to ensure that nightclubs, discos, bars and restaurants strictly comply with the already issued guidelines to all.

The guidelines include those in regard with closure at appropriate time, frisking of all visitors prior before entering the clubs, adequate deployment of security guards, and proper functioning of CCTV cameras etc. The letter was issued by the office of SSP (UT) Kuldeep Singh Chahal.

The city has almost 32 nightclubs, discos and numerous bars attached with the restaurants. The outlets were closed since March 24 in view of the lockdown and were allowed to reopen on August 31. Issuing these guidelines under Section 144 of CrPC, the administration stated that during the week outlets can remain open until 12 am. On weekends, the closing time in 1 am. Managements which are found flouting these rules, can be prosecuted under Section 188 of IPC.

Senior police officers have also decided to probe how Gurlal Brar, the former student leader who was shot dead on Saturday night, was roaming freely, that too in Industrial Area, where he was wanted in a case of assault on women. The aspect will be probed once his murder case is solved.

“Indeed, efforts are being made to streamline the law and order in Chandigarh. On the front of ensuring the compliance of guidelines by nightclubs etc, we urged the DC office to cancel the licenses of those found violating the guidelines. The recent firing incidents will be solved in the coming days. In the connection of Sector 9 firing incident, the assailant was identified. Gurlal Brar’s murder will also be cracked. I will enquire this lapse on the part of local police station Industrial Area once the murder mystery is solved. Though I was informed Playboy, at City Emporium Mall, had been closed when Gurlal was shot dead, I told the area DSP to look into this matter,” said SSP (UT) Kuldeep Singh Chahal.

The city night clubs have emerged as hotspots of firing, assault, brawls and illegal activities.

In November, 2018, a firing took place inside F-bar in Sector 26. Following this, the Chandigarh Police had also initiated criminal proceedings against the bar owner for violating certain guidelines and destroying evidence.

