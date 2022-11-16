scorecardresearch
Chandigarh police to recruit 953 new constables by March

A senior police officer said, "DGP Praveer Ranjan announced the recruitment of 953 constables in his address on the Raising Day Parade at Police Lines Sector 26 on November 11.

A total of 953 new constable will be recruited by the Chandigarh police by March. (File)

A total of 953 new constable will be recruited by the Chandigarh police by March 31, 2023, sources said Tuesday.

The UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit has given his assent for the recruitment and shortly, a notification will be issued and applications will be invited from across the country. Meanwhile, the police department has started receiving applications for 49 posts of assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) in Chandigarh police.

A senior police officer said, “DGP Praveer Ranjan announced the recruitment of 953 constables in his address on the Raising Day Parade at Police Lines Sector 26 on November 11. The hiring process will start shortly. A total of 16 posts are reserved for women, 27 for men and six for ex-servicemen”. The previous recruitment of ASIs was held in 2009.

