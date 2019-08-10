Chandigarh police to maintain stock register after RTI enquiry

Over two months after an RTI reply revealed how different wings in UT police used consumable items worth Rs 1.89 crore without maintaining any stock registers, SP (headquarters) Vineet Kumar issued orders to the heads of all the units to maintain proper stock registers.

Reply of an RTI application moved by a head constable (HC) Jagjeet Singh revealed that Rs 1.89 crore worth consumable items including stationary and household products were used without making any stock register at the level of police stations and other police wings in 2018.

The reply was supplied by Chandigarh police on May 30 this year and it put the functioning of Chandigarh Police under the lens of the UT vigilance wing, which is also probing the matter. The instructions were issued last month.

‘Earlier also, police wings were maintaining the stock registers. I reaffirmed the process of maintaining the stock registers at every level. I instructed them to make entry of each object procured from the storeroom at police lines, Sector 26,’ said SP (headquarters) Vineet Kumar.

The RTI reply had stated, ‘11,908 photostate rims, 20,407 pens, 5500 pencils worth Rs 50.23 lakh were issued to different police stations, wings, even to different branches of police department at police headquarters, Sector 9, but the receiving branches have not maintained any record (stock register) of use of these items. Rs 3.44 lakh was spend on the purchasing of brooms and toilet cleaners in 2018. 3,677 brooms, 2522 ltr acid/toilet cleaner, 3138 ltr of phenyl and 96 Harpic bottles worth Rs 3.44 lakh were issued to all the sub units of Chandigarh police, which have not record the utilisastion of these items. Other items issued to branches included rough clothes used for cleaning the floors, sanitation gloves, soaps, handwash items, registers, file covers etc.’