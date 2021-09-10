Chandigarh Police to fill three vacant DSP posts by promoting eligible inspectors

The Chandigarh Police has started the process to fill three vacant posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) by promoting eligible inspectors. The posts have been vacant for the last two and half months.

Sources said the names of at least nine eligible senior-most inspectors have been sent to the Home Department of UT administration. The Home Department will forward the names to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for final consideration. Inspectors Sri Parkash, Gurjeet Kaur, Dalbir Singh Bhinder, Dilbag Singh and others are among the inspectors chosen.

“As per the policy, we recommend three names of eligible inspectors against one vacant post. Nine names of the eligible inspectors are being forwarded for the consideration of promotions of three inspectors on the rank of DSP. The final call will be taken by the chairman of the UPSC,” SP (headquarters) Manoj Kumar Meena said.

Earlier, the promotion to the rank of DSP was cleared by a promotion committee comprising Adviser, Home Secretary and DGP, and finally stamped by the UT Administrator. On January 23, 2021, the MHA issued a notification bringing the DSP rank officers of UT police under UPSC. The rules were titled ‘Deputy Superintendent of Police, Police Department, Union Territory of Chandigarh, Recruitment Rules, 2021’. Now, the Chairman of UPSC is the Chairman of the Departmental Promotion Committee.

“The final call will be taken by the chairman of the UPSC. The service record, Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs), quota in promotions etc will be considered while promoting a policeman,” Meena said.

As per the new Recruitment Rules, 2021, there are 23 posts of DSPs including 14 existing, 7 of IRB, 1 ex-cadre post of OSD equivalent to DSP, and one ex-cadre post of Deputy Commandant, IRB. Of the 23 posts, 19 are occupied.

In a recent interaction with UT police personnel, DGP Praveer Ranjan assured cops of speedy promotions and filling vacant posts. He also announced that the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) will sit once every year. Earlier, DPC used to take place once every two or three years.