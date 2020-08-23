Chandigarh Police to distribute 2,000 masks every week

PCR personnel have been empowered to challan the people without masks. They also distributed masks for further distribution among the needy. (Representational)

The Chandigarh Police has decided to distribute 2,000 masks every week among the poor and needy in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The areas have been identified, in which most of the masks will be distributed. These are slum colonies, villages and congested sectors.

PCR personnel have been empowered to challan the people without masks. They also distributed masks for further distribution among the needy.

Officiating SSP, UT, Vinit Kumar said, “The aim of distributing face masks is to help people. Our field staff observed that masks on faces of many are old, improper and needed to be changed. So far, we have distributed around 42,000 face masks among people till August 15.”

Sources say facemasks received through donations for Chandigarh Police personnel are being distributed among people. The decision on distribution of masks was taken in view of increasing COVID-19 positive cases. Chandigarh has reported 2,776 positive cases so far. As many as 147 people were tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

