Chandigarh Police to declare absconding schoolteacher, wanted for wife’s murder, as proclaimed offender

The postmortem report of victim Jyoti has revealed that the woman was hit with a heavy object on her head. The stick was found in the house and a case of murder was registered at PS 17.

Chandigarh Police has started the process of declaring the elusive government teacher, Mandeep Singh, wanted for the murder of his wife Jyoti, a proclaimed offender. An application in this regard was moved in the district courts, Sector 43, Wednesday. Police sources said prior before moving the application, the non-bailable arrest warrants of the murder suspect, Mandeep Singh, were procured twice. Mandeep Singh along with his younger son has been missing since September 11, 2020. He had attempted to kill his elder son, Ishmeet, by throwing him in a canal near Ludhiana.

The elder son was found lying unconscious at a shore and was taken in for care by the sewadars of a local gurdwara. He had disclosed about the death of his mother at their government house in Sector 23.

After killing Jyoti, who was also a government teacher, Mandeep Singh had escaped in his white coloured Maruti car with their two sons.

The elder son informed the police that his father had told them that their mother died due to Covid-19. Subsequently, a case of murder was registered at PS 17, and Ishmeet was handed over to his grandparents.

“Once, he is declared a proclaimed offender, a chargesheet can also be filed against him mentioning him as the PO. Multiple efforts were made to trace Mandeep Singh, all in vain. Police had also monitored Mandeep’s salary account but there was no withdrawal. There is also no clue indicating that Mandeep Singh has died. We have also not got any clue about the younger son of accused,” said sources.

Jyoti’s body was found in decomposed condition at the government house in Sector 23 on September 15

“There are a lot of aspects, which are yet to be verified before closing the case. Searches are on. The close contacts of Mandeep Singh are in contacts of police personnel,” said a senior police officer.

Jyoti was a teacher of social science subject at Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Karsan, near Ramdarba, while suspect Mandeep Singh was a Hindi teacher at GMSSS-47.