Chandigarh Police to change decade-old analog wireless network, set to go digital

TO COPE with the changing times and ways of communication, Chandigarh Police is all set to change its decade-old analog wireless network service to the high-frequency Open Standard Digital Trunking Radio System (OS-DTRS).

The new system will increase the transmission speed of the messages to be sent from one station to another, making it non-disruptive from other concurrent transmitted messages.

The Delhi Police recently shifted to OS-DTRS from its old tetranet wireless network services. The analog wireless network services were being used by the Chandigarh Police for the last five decades.

The technology has now proven insufficient in coping with the increasing pressure on police wireless system.

The UT administration has given its approval to acquire OS-DTRS and the matter was sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which will accept it shortly.

Among the many features which make OS-DTRS different from analog systems are the multiple channels and common groups for the police personnel, a voice logger system which can help describe the crime scene to be produced as evidence and a more efficient internal communication system aimed at a faster exchange of information and bigger networks.

“Although we have been using high-band analog wireless service, which is better than the low-band, it has been observed for many years that the system needs to be modified. There is intense pressure on the Chandigarh Police’s wireless system due to the increasing VVIP movements, increasing number of emergency calls for we need to flash wireless message responses to the sets attached with PCRs, police stations and individual police personnel. Many times, these messages get delayed and often clash with each other. The reason is the flow of messages have increased but we have only four radio channels,” SP (Headquarters), Manoj Kumar Meena, said.

Sources said that many metro cities shifted to OS-DTRS. The current analog network service, which is being used in Chandigarh, is also older than tetranet network services.