Chandigarh police take accused in custody, murder weapon not yet found

A day after two sisters were killed in Sector 22, the accused, Kuldeep Singh, was Saturday remanded in two days’ police custody. Police demanded four days’ custody for recovering the pair of scissors and the motorcycle, which were used for the murder and escaping from the spot, but a local court sent him to two days’ police remand.

A police officer said, “Questioning of Kuldeep Singh revealed that last week, the sisters- Manpreet Kaur, and Rajwant Kaur – had organised a langar and invited some of their friends, including the man with whom Manpreet was in a relationship. Kuldeep was also present at the function, but Manpreet did not give much attention towards him. Kuldeep also said that he had made several calls and sent messages to Manpreet Kaur to know about the man with whom she was in a relationship. But she did not attend the calls or reply to the messages. This outraged him.”

The officer further said said, “At the house, Kuldeep tried to unlock the phones of Manpreet by putting her fingers on the screen. But since she had applied henna on her hands, he could not unlock the phone.”

Sources further said, “Doctors found struggle marks on Kuldeep’s hands during his medical examination, suggesting that the sisters tried their best to save themselves. After reaching New Delhi railway station, Kuldeep called one of his friends and told him about the crime.” SSP Nilambri Vijay Jagdale said, “So far, we have not found any another criminal cases registered against him. The weapon used in the crime will be recover soon. A dupatta, which was used for strangulating the two sisters, was recovered from Kuldeep yesterday.”

Sources said police will include the footage from the ATM booth, from where Kuldeep had withdrawn money in New Delhi, in the chargesheet.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the sisters were cremated Saturday at Baluana village in Abohar. Police said the doctors concluded that the two sisters died due to excessive bleeding and strangulation. A dozen injuries were found on the body of Manpreet Kaur and nine injuries on Rajwant’s body.