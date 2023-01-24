scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Chandigarh Police recovers three stolen motorcycles

Amandeep, a resident of Makhu in Punjab's Ferozepur, was arrested in May last year on charges of transporting RDX and other ammunition from Punjab to Hyderabad.

Amandeep, police said, had been arrested with three others from near Karnal toll plaza on May 5 last year and a cache of weapons and some RDX was seized from his possession.

The UT Police has recovered at least three stolen motorcycles following the disclosure of Amandeep Singh, a member of Pakistan-based BKI ultra Harvinder Singh Rinda syndicate, during his four-day police custody.

Amandeep, who was lodged in Firozepur jail in connection with the recovery of RDX along with ammunition near Karnal toll plaza, was arrested by the Crime Branch for reportedly purchasing four stolen Bullet motorcycles from two vehicle lifters arrested on January 9.

Amandeep is in the custody of Crime Branch, Sector 11. He will be again produced in a local court as his custody ends on Tuesday.

The two — Gulshan and Harpreet Singh — had disclosed during their interrogation that Amandeep had purchased stolen motorcycles from them. The UT Police had obtained the police custody of Amandeep on the production warrants and remanded him in four-day police custody from a local court on January 20.

A source said, “The motorcycles were recovered following the disclosure statement of Amandeep Singh, who is a resident of Makhu in Firozepur district. Gulshan and Harpreet Singh were also from Makhu area in Firozepur. They had stolen at least 16 motorcycles from Chandigarh. Overall, we have recovered a total of 14 motorcycles from their possession.”

Amandeep, 33, a resident of Makhu in Punjab’s Ferozepur, was arrested in May last year on charges of transporting RDX and other ammunition from Punjab to Hyderabad.

Amandeep, police said, had been arrested with three others from near Karnal toll plaza on May 5 last year and a cache of weapons and some RDX was seized from his possession. He was later booked under stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and lodged in Ferozepur jail.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 07:44 IST
