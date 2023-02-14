scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
290 policemen, 26 checkpoints, special patrolling: Chandigarh Police steps up vigil for Valentine’s Day

As per the police, on Tuesday, the police personnel who will be deployed will included five DSPs, 16 SHOs, 10 in-charge of police posts, and four Inspectors. These police personnel will be deployed from 9 am to 5 pm to keep watch.

"The patrolling of markets will be conducted from 11 am to 10 pm. A total of 26 internal checkpoints will be set up from 4 PM to 10 PM at different locations in the city," said a police officer.
Chandigarh Police is all set to keep a hawk-like vigil in the city on Tuesday, Valentine’s Day, with more than 290 policemen fanning out across the UT to ensure that there are no untoward incidents and law and order is maintained.

As per the police, on Tuesday, the police personnel who will be deployed will included five DSPs, 16 SHOs, 10 in-charge of police posts, and four Inspectors. These police personnel will be deployed from 9 am to 5 pm to keep watch.

“The patrolling of markets will be conducted from 11 am to 10 pm. A total of 26 internal checkpoints will be set up from 4 PM to 10 PM at different locations in the city,” said a police officer.

Meanwhile, special arrangements have also been made on certain routes like the stretch from Sector 11/12 to Sector 10, Leisure Valley, Sector 10 and Panjab University, Sector 14 and Sector 25 Chandigarh and its surrounding roads.

“All PCR vehicles will be conduct patrols in the city, especially around girls colleges. Besides this, policemen in civil clothes will be deployed in parks, malls, lakes, plazas and around colleges,” said the officer.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 07:02 IST
