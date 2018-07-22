Chandigarh: Police start seizing vehicles used for public drinking, 27 held, 5 vehicles impounded

At a drunken driving naka at IT Park in Chandigarh. (Express Archives/Representational) At a drunken driving naka at IT Park in Chandigarh. (Express Archives/Representational)

Tightening the noose on people who drink alcohol in public, Chandigarh Police have now started impounding their vehicles if they are caught consuming or keeping liquor in them. Though the provision of impounding the vehicles being used in drinking alcohol is already provided under Section 68 1 (B) of Punjab Police Act, 2007, and Section 510 of Indian Penal Code (IPC), police started following it strictly from Friday.

On Friday night, 27 people were arrested for drinking alcohol at public places and five of them were found sitting inside their four-wheelers, which were impounded.

The union territory SSP Nilambri Vijay Jagdale said earlier they focused on merely arresting the offenders. “But, now we have also started impounding the vehicles, including four-wheelers and two-wheelers, making the drive stricter. The Punjab Police Act allows a police personnel to impound the vehicle, in which a person is found drinking alcohol. But before impounding the vehicles, we check the the ownership to ensure whether they belong to the offenders or not,” he said.

Friday night’s impounded vehicles belong to Amit Parsad and Rajeev Kumar, both from Naya Gaon, Sanjeev of Bhaskar Colony in Sector 25, Sumit Paant of Sarangpur and Sudhir of Manimajra. All 27 arrested people were released on regular bails from Sector 3 police station. The five vehicles will be released on court orders.

A policeman from Sector 3 police station said mostly youngsters prefer to drink alcohol inside their parked cars in markets, especially near eating joints. Police sources said before impounding the vehicles, they were instructed to check the ownership to ensure that someone else’s vehicle was not used by the offenders.

As per the police record, over 1,000 people were arrested for consuming liquor at public places from January 1 to July 20, 2018.

Earlier, Chandigarh Police used to arrest people for drinking at public places under Section 68/1/14 of the Excise Act. The practice was stopped following the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which found that a police officer can not arrest a man under Excise Act and the powers of using the Act only lies with the Excise department officials. The orders were passed, while quashing an FIR against Punjab DSP Raka Gira for possessing liquor bottles at her house without valid permission in July 2017.

