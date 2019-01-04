Chandigarh: Police start probe into mysterious death of gym staffer

The Chandigarh Police on Thursday started an investigation into the mysterious death of 20-year-old employee with a Sector 9-based gym, Jai Parkash, who was rushed to GMSH-16 in injured condition from the gym on the intervening night of December 30. He succumbed to his injuries in PGI on Thursday afternoon. He was a resident of Khuda Ali Sher.

Family members of Jai Parkash lodged a police complaint on Thursday alleging he was murdered by four of his friends, who had called him from his house on December 30. Jai Parkash was an employee with Sub Zero Fitness gym in Sector 9.

A police officer said, “Prima facie, Jai Parkash fell from the roof of the gym on the night of December 30. We have scanned the footage of CCTV cameras installed inside the gym. Jai Parkash along with four others, who were suspected by Jai Parkash’s kin, had consumed alcohol inside the gym and then went upstairs. He was rushed to GMSH-16 by his friends and later referred to PGI, where he died today. We have already requested for constitution of a board of doctors for a postmortem examination of the body. Four men suspected by victim’s family members are being questioned. We will register a case only on the basis of the postmortem report. We will also call a team of forensic experts for spot inspection tomorrow.”

The police officer said, “When friends of Jai Parkash rushed the victim to GMSH-16, they reported that he fell on the road and suffered head injuries. But the injuries were severe and he was referred to PGI. His body was kept in the mortuary of PGI.”

Suresh Kumar, one of the victim’s relatives, said, “Three of the suspects out of four are also working in the Sub Zero fitness gym in Sector 9. We have given a complaint to police for the registration of a case against all of them. We need justice.” A DDR was lodged at the Sector 3 police station.