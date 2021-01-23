Chandigarh Police spent Rs 83.09 lakh for preparing 3 learning centres in 3 buildings: RTI reply

At the premises of police station in Sector 26, Chandigarh. (Express Photo)

The CHANDIGARH Police has reportedly spent Rs 83.09 lakh for preparing three learning centres inside three police buildings, in which two Delhi-based organisations trained students under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY)-2 between 2018 and 2019, the information sought under RTI has revealed.

Two Delhi-based organisations — Primero Skills and Training Pvt Ltd, IACT Education Pvt Ltd – were recommended by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). The NSDC releases the amount to the training partners in a phased manner for successfully enrolling, training and providing placements to the students.

The expenditure included furniture, water coolers, water filters, electricity stabilisers, T-shirts worth Rs 23.20 lakh. Further expenditure involved Rs 60.09 lakh on the renovation/maintenance of three learning centres inside the police buildings.

The RTI reply states, “A total Rs 60.09 lakh was spent on the renovation work. Rs 46.47 lakh was spent on the renovation during 2018-19 financial year. Rs 13.62 lakh was spent on the renovation during 2019-2020 financial year. The learning centers were established in Police Station, Sector 34, Police Station, Sector 26, and Police Post, Sector 24. In 2019, another learning centre for the training was being prepared at Sector 3 police station.”

The reply notes, “12 almirha worth Rs 1.32 lakh, 29 office table worth Rs 2.20 lakh, 894 T-shirts worth Rs 4.16 lakh, two water filters worth Rs 51,776, two water coolers worth Rs 87,780 etc were among the expenditure on the infrastructure. Rs 46.47 lakh was spent on providing AC systems, conducting special projects, and the construction of new toilets between 2018-19. Rs 13,62,200 was spent during financial year 2019-20.” The information was provided to a Chandigarh Police personnel through RTI.

SP (headquarters) Manoj Kumar Meena said, “All the expenditure was made on the police buildings. It is not related to PMKVY. Police department spent its money on its buildings. We can utilize our buildings in any way. When the learning courses will be completed, the buildings will be used by the police personnel. I have to check the terms and conditions, under which the two Delhi-based organisations were selected.”

The two Delhi-based organisations were selected for running these learning centres inside the police building. The documents suggest that Primero Skills and Training Pvt Ltd was offered 240 targets for providing training in Retail Sales Associate and Food and Beverage at police station, Sector 26.

IACT Education Pvt Ltd was offered 180 targets for providing training in Beauty & Wellness at Police Post, Sector 24, and General Duty Assistant (GDA) at police station, Sector 34, (90 job roles to each programme).

Rajat Bhatnagar, State Engagement Officer of National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), Chandigarh, said, “There are certain models of courses, which can be run from the government buildings. Generally, when a centre was allotted, the allotted company assigned the task to provide the infrastructure. The Ministry of Skill Development paid the money to the implementing authorities, which are responsible for providing training in different phases.”

There are around two dozen more centres in Chandigarh being run by independent institutes under PMKVY. The infrastructure in these centres is being supported by the institutes.