Chandigarh: Police set up 24 special nakas for Holi, 270 challaned

As many as 270 people were challaned and 23 vehicles were impounded for various traffic offences on Holi in Chandigarh. About 85 people were challaned for riding without helmets while seven were challaned for triple riding.

Those who were found to be drink driving were handed over to the local police for their medical examination and further legal proceedings.

“About 24 special nakas were set up at prominent locations in the city to curb rash and drink driving. Persons found drinking and driving were handed over to local police for medical examination. Traffic duties were deployed on all busy junctions. Around 350 traffic police officials were deployed for special traffic arrangements under the supervision of SSP and DSPs (Traffic)”, a police officer said.

Sources said the medical examination reports of those suspected of drink driving are pending. Legal proceedings will be initiated against them on the basis of their medical reports.

The busy junctions included Sector-23/24 L/Point, Aroma L/Point, Press L/Point, Sukhna Lake Turn, Shastri Nagar L/Point, Housing Board L/Point etc. Busy inner market areas of Sector-26, 7, 8, 9 and 10 were controlled by treating them as restricted vehicle zones.