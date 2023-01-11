Chandigarh police send DVD seized from Haryana minister Sandeep Singh’s house to forensic lab

The Chandigarh police, which are probing the sexual harassment case against Haryana minister Sandeep Singh, have sent the DVD along with other electronic gadgets seized from his house to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL). It was sent to CFSL-36 Tuesday.

Sources said the two cellphones of Sandeep Singh, which were seized Sunday, are still with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case. A team of Cyber Crime Cell has been verifying these cellphones. Sources said that the cellphone of the woman junior coach, who has lodged the complaint against Singh, is also with the SIT.

An officer said, “The police did not find any content in the DVD supporting the allegations of the woman junior coach, who alleged that Sandeep Singh had molested and sexually harassed her at his office cabin in Sector 7 on July 1. Hence, the DVD was sent to CFSL, Sector 36, for verifying the DVD forensically and scientifically”.

The SIT headed by DSP (east) Palak Goel had questioned Sandeep Singh for at least seven hours at his official residence in Sector 7 on January 8.

Sandeep Singh, who has already surrendered the portfolio of sports ministry to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, was booked for sexual harassment on December 31. He is a BJP legislator from the Pehowa constituency in the state’s Kurukshetra district. He is an Olympian and the former captain of the Indian Hockey team.