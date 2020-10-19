Chandigarh police seeks help from traders to manage traffic during festive season

The letter further specified that market associations may depute their own volunteers in front of the markets in order to assist the police in managing traffic. (Representational)

In view of the festive season during a pandemic, the Chandigarh administration Sunday asked traders to appoint their volunteers to manage traffic in markets to assist the police to avoid congestion.

It was also decided to open schools and community centres in 16 sectors for parking.

“It is brought to your notice that a lot of traffic congestion took place around markets during last festive season in City Beautiful. Keeping in view the festive season, it is requested that shop keepers may be advised to park their vehicles behind their shops instead of in front parking lots,” stated a letter written by SSP Traffic.

It was further specified that market associations may depute their own volunteers in front of the markets in order to assist the police in managing traffic.

“Customers may be advised to park their vehicles in the designated parking lots and in schools and community centers earmarked for this season. A list of government schools designated as parking lots for this festive season is also given. Informative sign boards guiding the public to the parking lots in these markets can also be put up by the Market Welfare Associations,” the letter further stated.

Chairman of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, Charanjiv Singh, said that school sites were not allotted in certain sectors where congestion is expected. “SSP traffic has sent us an advisory letter for incoming festival days, which we forwarded to market associations with a request to observe it as much as possible. They have also designated 16 schools as additional parking during festival days. However, some markets such as those in sectors 21,22, 23, 27, 28, 45, and 46 are left without designating any school in these sectors,” he said.

The letter had further stated, “Shop keepers may be advised not to encroach upon the parking area as well as not to allow rehri/phari to be stationed in front of their shops.”

Among the 33 school sites that have been allotted are government schools in sectors 8, 15, 22, 18, 19, 20, 29, 30, Manimajra, 32, 34, 37, 38, 40 and the 41 market.

Last year school sites and community centres were opened for the public but people preferred to park on main roads due to the heavy congestion. Visitors had said that the school sites and community centres were so far off that people were not able to walk to the markets.

Charanjiv Singh said that this time, due to the pandemic, it is important to space out. “This time, the crowd and congestion is something each one of us has to avoid so it is important for school sites and community centres to be opened,” he said.

