Surveillance at nakas, rising traffic hassles: Multiple barricades bring Chandigarh traffic to a near crawl

Chandigarh’s heightened security crackdown marked by solar-powered cameras at naka points streaming live feeds to the Police Control and Command Centre — is tightening surveillance across the city, but the accompanying barricading within internal sectors is increasingly drawing criticism from residents over traffic congestion and daily inconvenience.

The stepped-up checking follows recent incidents, including the daylight murder of Chamanpreet Singh, alias Chini, in Sector 9 and the grenade attack at the BJP office in Sector 37. Police have since expanded their naka network, setting up around 40 checkpoints in the morning and another 40 in the evening, with nearly 5,000 vehicles being checked on regular intervals.

Police officials said the naka locations and personnel deployment are being rotated regularly based on intelligence inputs to prevent predictable escape routes. The addition of solar-based cameras at these points has enabled real-time monitoring of vehicle checks and movement across the city.

However, on the ground, the experience for commuters has been far from smooth.

“I was crossing towards Mullanpur via the PGI–Khuda Lahora road when a major traffic snarl took place due to these nakas,” Saurabh Sharma, a resident of Sector 39, said. “There was heavy congestion, and it didn’t seem like traffic was being regulated alongside the checks,” he added.

Rajbir Kaur, another commuter, said the situation has become a daily ordeal. “The checking is intense, but there is no planning for traffic flow. During peak hours, vehicles pile up quickly, and people are left waiting for long stretches,” she said.

Concerns have been echoed by resident welfare bodies as well. Federation of Sector Welfare Associations Chandigarh (FOSWAC) president Baljinder Singh Bittu said the arrangement is leading to widespread inconvenience. “This barricading in the internal sectors of the city is leading to complete traffic chaos. After the recent crimes, while police have set up nakas in internal areas as well, vehicles have started piling up, especially during late evening hours when offices close and in the morning rush,” Bittu said.

Story continues below this ad

“After four to five cycles of the traffic light turning green, a commuter is able to move just one light point, and that is because of multiple barricading on the roads,” he added.

Bittu said he has personally witnessed long queues at several key junctions. “At Sector 21, the Sector 18-19 intersection, Sector 9, and many other places, people have been complaining. Even when children are heading to school, traffic in nearby areas gets piled up due to abrupt barricading. Is this the way crime prevention should be done? Commuters across the city are getting harassed,” he said.

Chandigarh Residents Association Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) chairman Hitesh Puri also questioned the approach. “With these multiple barricading points inside the city, unnecessary traffic is being blocked. Rather than deploying this level of heavy barricading, the police should increase beat policing and patrolling,” Puri said.

He added that strengthening existing surveillance infrastructure may yield better results. “The city police should focus on ensuring all CCTV cameras are functional. That will ultimately provide footage of criminals trying to escape,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

Puri also cited the impact on daily routines. “One of my office staffers earlier used to leave Sector 47 at 9.30 am and reach Sector 22 by 9.50 am. Now he starts at 9.10 am and still reaches at 9.50 am because he gets stuck at five check points inside the city. There is no point in blocking roads with so many nakas,” he said.

Meanwhile, police officials maintain that the intensified measures are yielding results on the ground. A senior UT police officer said increased barricading has led to the arrest of drug peddlers and other criminals who were moving around the city with weapons and allegedly planning offences.

“The naka positions are changed based on intelligence inputs. This is helping in checking snatchers and other criminals effectively,” the officer said, adding that the aim is to create a strong deterrent and plug gaps exposed in recent incidents where accused managed to escape.