Chandigarh Police secure one-day police custody of Sanjay Popli

The Chandigarh Police Friday secured the one-day police custody of graft accused Punjab cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Sanjay Popli in connection with an Arms Act case registered following the seizure of 73 cartridges from his house in July 2022.

The cartridges were seized by a team of Punjab Vigilance Bureau from Popli’s government house in Sector 11. On the same day, Popli’s law graduate son, Kartik Popli, shot himself with a 7.65 licensed pistol. His pistol was found registered in the name of Popli.

Popli was arrested for allegedly demanding a 1 per cent commission as a bribe of Rs 7 lakh for clearance of tenders for the laying of sewerage pipeline at Nawanshahr on June 20, 2022.

A Vigilance Bureau team had found unaccounted live cartridges from his house during searches and recovered 73 bullets (41 of 7.65 bore, 30 of .22 bore and two of .32 bore). The vigilance handed over the bullets to Chandigarh Police, which later registered a case under the Arms Act.

Later, the Chandigarh Police initiated an inquest proceeding under Section 174 of CrPC and registered a case under the Arms Act at Sector 11 police station.

Sources said IAS Sanjay Popli had two licensed weapons and sold one of them a few months before his arrest. They also said the 7.65mm pistol, through which Kartik Popli was shot and found near his body inside his room, was seized along with an empty bullet shell.