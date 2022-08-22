scorecardresearch
Chandigarh Police seal screening plant, register case

Officials said that the case was registered after the mining department discovered that gravel was being processed at the screening plant.

After inspection, the mining department lodged a complaint with the Majri police, following which a case was registered against the owner of the screening plant under sections 21 (1) and 4 (1) of the Mining and Minerals Act.

The Majri police sealed a screening plant and registered a case against its owner for running the plant without any permission.

Officials said that the case was registered after the mining department discovered that gravel was being processed at the screening plant.

The Junior Engineer of the mining department, Chetan Sharma, stated in his complaint that he came to know about a screening plant being operated at Saini Majra village, following which they went to the village and found a tipper
truck loaded with freshly dug up sand.

JE Sharma told the police that they had checked the screening plant and found that it was being operated without permission.

The screening plant ran under the name of Sarpanch Screening Plant.

After inspection, the mining department lodged a complaint with the Majri police, following which a case was registered against the owner of the screening plant under sections 21 (1) and 4 (1) of the Mining and Minerals Act.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 02:30:32 am
