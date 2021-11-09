Rs 1.01-cr salary scam: Chandigarh police arrest another cop

A HEAD constable, Naresh Kumar, of UT police was arrested in connection with Rs 1.01 crore salary scam. He was remanded in six days police custody on Sunday. Naresh Kumar is the third policeman arrested in connection with the multi-crore scam detected back in February 2020. Earlier, two people including a former incharge of the salary branch and one home guard volunteer were arrested in the case September 10. The two were Junior Assistant Balwinder Kumar, former incharge of UT police salary branch, and volunteer Surjit Singh. Accused Balwinder Kumar had joined the UT police as a constable but later merged into the clerical staff.

The case is being investigated by a special investigation team (SIT) headed by SP (Crime) Manoj Kumar Meena. Sources said, “Suspect Naresh Kumar had earlier filed an anticipatory bail in the local court. His role was under the scanner when an FIR was registered in connection with the scam. His role also came under the scanner following the interrogation of Balwinder Kumar and Surjit Singh.” Naresh Kumar is being interrogated at the Crime Branch, Sector 11.

Sources said, “Accused Balwinder Kumar along with his associates took advantage of many loopholes in E-Sevaarth portal of National Informatic Centre. Maximum government departments make the salaries of their employees through this portal. The UT police crime branch has reportedly told the NIC officers about these loopholes, which were sorted out. The possibility of similar scam in other departments cannot be ruled out.”

Notably, a special audit from the side of CAG established the total loss to the state exchequer as more than Rs 1.01 crore. The excess salary was transferred into the salary accounts of at least 161 police personnel. The SIT has managed to recover almost Rs 90 lakh out of Rs 1.01 crore from the accounts of many beneficial cops. So far, 64 police personnel of constable rank, head constables and a few ASIs are under the scanner for their connivance with Balwinder Kumar.

The scam was detected when 40 salary accounts of police personnel were found to have credited huge money with fake entries of inflated conveyance allowances and ration/food allowances, TA/DA, allowances for other things in February, 2020. A fact finding probe had indicted six personnels and Balwinder Kumar, who was then posted as the incharge of the salary branch.

Others included HC Mukesh Kumar, Yogender, Ved Parkash, constable Rajbir, Jatinder and one woman constable Usha Devi. They were also attached with the salary branch. Subsequently, an FIR under charges of forgery, embezzlement and Prevention of Corruption Act (PC) Act, 1988, was lodged at PS 3.