Chandigarh police reply to RTI: CCTV cameras at police stations, police posts developed snags 13,699 times in past 5 years

A TOTAL of 157 CCTV cameras installed at 16 police stations and 11 police posts in Chandigarh have developed faults at least 13,699 times in the last five years, reveals reply to the RTI application filed by The Indian Express.

According to the RTI reply, 6,379 complaints were received from the police stations where 103 CCTV cameras out of 157 were installed. As many as 7,320 complaints about various faults were received from 11 police posts where 54 CCTV cameras were installed. These cameras are usually installed in the room of every Station House Officer (SHO), incharge of police post, at the entry point of the police station/police post, in the gallery covering many rooms, including the room of the Moharrir Head Constable (MHC), who maintains the records of police station and storeroom (malkhana), the front portion of the police lockup inside the police station/post etc.

The complaints about the faulty CCTV cameras were received at the communication wing of the Chandigarh Police between January 2017 and May 2022. The wing has been maintaining the CCTV cameras installed at the police stations and police posts since 2014.

Sources said the faults included non-functioning of cameras, no recording by the camera, footage not being stored and replacement of the camera.

“Prior to 2014, Chandigarh Police had the annual maintenance contract with the companies which installed the CCTV cameras. The contract was terminated in 2014 giving the responsibility to the communication wing for the maintenance of these cameras,” said a communication wing officer requesting anonymity. As per the RTI reply, a maximum of 12 cameras were installed at Sector 34 police station, followed by 10 cameras at Sector 17 police station, Maloya each, eight cameras at Sector 26, Mauli Jagran, and six cameras at Sector 19, Sector 11, Sector 3, Mani Majra, Sector 36, Sector 39, and Sector 31 police station each. Four CCTV cameras were installed at Sector 49, IT Park and Women Cell police station, Sector 17, each. As for police posts, a maximum of eight cameras were installed at Sukhna Lake police post. The least number of CCTV cameras — three —were installed at Sector 61 police post and Daria police post each.

SP (city) Shruti Arora said, “CCTV cameras are technology-based which can develop a snag at any time. We maintain data of complaints about the cameras and rectify the faults as per procedure. It is a transparent system.