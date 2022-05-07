Chandigarh police reshuffle: 26 officers, including 5 DSPs, transferred

The Chandigarh Police on Friday effected a major reshuffle in its ranks, in which 26 police officers, including 5 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), 19 police inspectors, including 8 station house officers (SHOs), two sub inspectors were shunted.

The reshuffling, though on the cards since the visit of Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, on March 27, kept getting delayed due to various reasons.

DSP Traffic, Palak Goel, was given the charge of SDPO East. DSP Uday Pal Singh was transferred to traffic wing. DSP Charanjit Singh was given the charge of SDPO South. DSP Gurmukh Singh was given the charge of SDPO Central division.

DSP Sri Parkash was given the charge of security, High Court. DSP Dilsher Singh Chandel was given the charge of DSP Police lines. The orders were issued from the office of SP Manoj Kumar Meena and had been approved by DGP (UT) Praveer Ranjan.

Inspector Maninder Singh, who was in the security wing, was given the charge of SHO PS 26.

SHO Sector 36 police station, Jaspal Singh, has been transferred to the security wing. Meanwhile, another Jaspal

Singh, who was SHO Maloya police station, has been posted as SHO Sector 36 police station. Sukhdweep Singh, who was posted in IRB, has been posted as SHO Sector 36 police station.

Inspector Usha Rani, who was posted in traffic, was posted as SHO of women’s police station Sector 17. SHO Sector 26 police station, Jasbir Singh, was posted as SHO Sector 11 police station, while Maninder Singh, who was in security wing, has been posted as SHO of Sector 26 police station. SHO Mani Majra police station, Neeraj Sarna, has been transferred to traffic, and was replaced by Jaspal Singh who was in-charge of Lake police post.

SHO IT Park police station Shadi Lal, SHO Sector 11 police station Ranjodh Singh and SHO Women police station Parvesh Sharma, have all been transferred to traffic.

SHO Sector 39 police station, Juldan Singh, has been transferred to security wing and Gyan Singh, who was presently posted in the vigilance deaprtment, has been posted as SHO of Sector 39 police station. In-charge of Bapu Dham Colony police station, Rohitash Kumar Yadav, has been posted as SHO of IT Park. In-charge of Palsora police post, Satnam Singh, has been posted as SHO Maloya police station.