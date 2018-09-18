Chandigarh: Police rescue two kidnapped taxi drivers from Hisar

Sources said as the father of Gurwinder received a call on his cell phone from the kidnappers. (Photo: File) Sources said as the father of Gurwinder received a call on his cell phone from the kidnappers. (Photo: File)

CHANDIGARH POLICE rescued two kidnapped taxi drivers, Gurwinder Singh, 25, and his cousin, Mandeep Singh, 22, of Vasant Vihar in Dhakoli, Zirakpur, from Hisar on Sunday night. Gurwinder suffered sharp injuries on his left hand and legs.

Gurwinder, along with his father Kashmir Singh, is facing charges of attempt to murder for trying to kill his wife Amrita Sharma, after setting her on fire last September. At present, Gurwinder and Kashmir are out on bail. Recently, Amrita, a resident of Manimajra, lodged a fresh complaint against Gurwinder and two of his friends for making an attempt on her life after setting her ablaze at the Mansa Devi Complex on August 31. “I fear that my husband and father-in-law can implicate me in the kidnapping case,” said Amrita.

Gurwinder and Mandeep were kidnapped by four men, who hired the Bolero of victims from the IT Park taxi stand to go to Bagar town in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district on Sunday morning. Sources said the cousins went to Bagar in Rajasthan and spent the whole night there. Later, the kidnappers overpowered both and called up Gurwinder’s father demanding a Rs 10 lakh ransom on the pretext of releasing both.

Police sources said the kidnappers managed to escape after spotting a police vehicle on the Hisar highway.

Sources said as the father of Gurwinder received a call on his cell phone from the kidnappers, he reported the matter to Chandigarh Police and an FIR was filed at IT Park PS. And, a team under the supervision of Inspector Rajiv Kumar was constituted. Sources said the location of the victims and their Bolero was traced following the tower locations of cell phones of the victims, which were not switched off. Sources said, “As the police vehicle closed in on the Bolero of the victims, the kidnappers ran away leaving behind Gurwinder and Mandeep. The kidnappers robbed all the money and a few items of jewellery from the victims.”

A senior police officer said, “Though we filed an FIR of kidnapping on the complaint of Kashmir Singh, we are also probing the case in the light of an attempt to murder case registered against Gurwinder and his father. We have recorded the statements of the rescued Gurwinder and Mandeep Singh.”

In his statement to the police, Mandeep claimed that he managed to escape from the custody of the kidnappers and approached Balkand Police Post in Hisar, Haryana. Later, Gurwinder was also found lying unconscious in an agricultural farm.

