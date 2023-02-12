Chandigarh Police releases photo of 10 accused; offers `10k for info

The Chandigarh Police Saturday released pictures of 10 persons allegedly involved in a violent clash with its personnel at the Chandigarh-Mohali border, asking people to share any information regarding them.

“The informer will be rewarded Rs 10,000. Identity will be kept secret,” Chandigarh Police said in a press note. It requested the general public to share the details of the accused persons on email ID firno.63@gmail.com or via WhatsApp on 9875984001.

Meanwhile, 31 members of the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha were again on Saturday denied entry to Chandigarh when they tried to march towards Mann’s residence. After they were stopped by police, they sat on a road near the Chandigarh-Mohali border and chanted religious hymns for more than three hours before being dispersed.

In anticipation of the march, the UT and Mohali police already made arrangements at the border. Trucks were parked and barricades draped with barbed wire were erected to scuttle the protesters’ entry inside the city. Anti-riot vehicles were also deployed at the border.

The group had been refused entry on Thursday and Friday also. Gurcharan Singh, the morcha leader, on Saturday told reporters that the government was trying to kill their protest and target people associated with the morcha. He alleged that the family of Nihang Raja Raj Singh, who was participating in the morcha, was harassed by the Punjab Police. Gurcharan Singh is among the seven who had been booked by the Chandigarh Police.