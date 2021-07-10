Chandigarh police register two cases of cheating, no arrests made yet

The police acting on the complaint registered a FIR under Section 420 and 120 (b) of IPC at PS 11, Chandigarh.

The Chandigarh Police have registered a case of cheating against five persons for allegedly duping a Naya Gaon resident of Rs 48.46 lakh in the name of investment in Davis Club and other companies.

The complainant, Tarsem Lal, alleged in his complaint to the police that the suspects — Sarda Bhargav, Nirmal, Khullar, Rohit Walia, Madan Shukla and their aides — cheated him of Rs 48,468,64 in the name of investment in Davis Club and other companies.

The police acting on the complaint registered a FIR under Section 420 and 120 (b) of IPC at PS 11, Chandigarh.

In another case of cheating, the police registered a case on the complaint of Sandeep Kumar Sindhu of Sector-24/C, Chandigarh, who alleged that he had been duped by one Pooja Plantation, based in Nanhera Link Road, Kuldeep Nagar, Ambala. The company representative, the man said in his complaint, had taken Rs 6.84 lakh from him through online transactions for providing Axocasan G4 Extract. However, neither did the alleged person provide the Axocasan G4 Extract, nor did he return his money. An FIR in this regard has been registered under section 420 of IPC and the investigation of the case is in progress, the police said.