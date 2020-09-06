Chandigarh Police reforms panel constituted

The panel will also identify shortage of manpower, if any, and recommend necessary manpower required in terms of police-population ration and give suggestions for recruitment system, training and skill enhancement techniques.

On the directions of the Supreme Court, a single-member Police Reforms Commission has been constituted for UT Police. Former ADC to Punjab Governor K B Singh has assumed charge as the single member of the commission.

The commission will recommend measures to improve police infrastructure, upgrade police functioning such as investigation, litigation, prosecution, forensic, intelligence and training.

The commission will also recommend upgradation of weaponry of police personnel and police mobility and upgrade of police telecommunication network. The notification stated that the panel will recommend overall improvement of intelligence, gathering techniques, provision of police housing facilities and other welfare measures and other relevant recommendations, if any.

The commission will submit its report within a period of three months.

