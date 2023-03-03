Police recover cash, gold from kidnapping accused

Police recovered Rs 1.37 crore, $2,000 and 530 gm gold and an SUV from the accused who were involved in kidnapping and extorting people on the pretext of sending them abroad.

The district police on January 25 had busted a human trafficking network and arrested five persons identified as Baldish Kaur, Gurjeet Singh, Sahil, Som Raj and Veena. The police also identified their accomplices as Sunny Kumar and Jasbir Singh based in Indonesia and Singapore, respectively.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Dr Sandeep Garg said that the police had earlier recovered Rs 2.13 crore, 64 tolas of gold, two cars, one SUV and costly mobile sets.

The gang was operating in Singapore and Malaysia and was targeting the people from Uttrakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

The gang members would take their victims to Singapore or Malaysia where they would kidnap their victims.