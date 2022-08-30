Chandigarh Police record of recovering stolen property down to 23.5% from 39.4% in 3 years: NCRB

THE CHANDIGARH Police’s rate of recovering stolen properties has continuously been on the decline for three years, a report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) Monday shows. According to the report, Chandigarh police’s recovery percentage was 39.4 per cent in 2019, which came down to 26.8 per cent in 2020 and 23.5 per cent in 2021. The report states, “Property worth Rs 7.07 crore was stolen and property worth Rs 3 crore was recovered in 2019. In 2020, property worth Rs 6.09 crore was stolen and police recovered property worth Rs 1.09 crore. In 2021, property worth Rs 7.2 crore was stolen and Rs 1.7 crore worth was recovered. The recovery ratio was merely 23.5 per cent.” The stolen properties inckude two-wheelers, four-wheelers, jewellery and other valuables.

Meanwhile, the case pendency rate of UT Police registered under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was 47.7 per cent in 2021. At least 2,711 out of 5,146 cases have been pending with the police since 2020. At least 2,401 cases out of 5,146 were registered in 2021. It was stated that 29.8 per cent cases were turned into acquittal and conviction was secured in 53.6 per cent cases in the various trial courts in 2021. In at least 818 cases, the Chandigarh Police failed to collect sufficient evidence and filed an untrace report in 2020. Police filed chargesheets in at least 2,736 cases out of 5,146.

This apart, the city has witnessed at least 8 per cent decrease in the total registration of cases including IPC and Special and Local Laws (SLL). The IPC crimes are cognisable crimes like murder, attempt to murder, theft, robbery and other heinous crimes. SLL crimes are related to non-cognisable offences and can be investigated by the orders of local magistrate. In 2019, the number of registered cases was 4,518 and in 2020, a total of 3,254 cases including 2,583 of IPC and 671 of SLL were registered. In 2021, 2,995 cases including 2,401 of IPC cases and 594 of SLL cases were registered.

At least 2,324 people were arrested in 2021 and 672 people were repeated offenders. A total of 75 juveniles were apprehended and 2,324 people arrested for many offences. Twenty two juveniles out of 75 were apprehended a second time as well. Interestingly, Chandigarh has witnessed a decline in cases of cyber frauds in 2021 compared to the previous two years. In 2021, a total 15 FIRs related to cyber crimes were lodged. There were 17 FIRs in 2020 and 23 in 2019.